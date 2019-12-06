Stuff the Squad for Christmas

For the second year, the Portsmouth Motorcycle Club and Portsmouth Ambulance Service are stepping up to the plate to help make Christmas a little merrier for children in Scioto County.

From 7 to 5:30 p.m. today, members of the PMC and ambulance service will be stationed outside of Rural King for their second annual Stuff the Squad event. Stuff the Squad, which acts as a toy drive for children in Scioto County, hopes the community will come out and fill up the ambulance.

“We have had some previous days in November when we set up at Rural King,” PMC member Tim Clifford said. “It is currently halfway full, but we hope on Saturday we can get it stuffed.”

Clifford, along with his wife Christi, got the idea of Stuff the Squad when they noticed there wasn’t any event like it happening in the area. The couple, who both works at Portsmouth Ambulance Service, brought the idea to their bosses and the event was born.

“They were very interested in helping out and we started Stuff the Squad last year and did great,” Clifford said.

Toys collected by the organizations in the ambulance will be distributed this holiday season at a Christmas party slated for later this month. Families who will benefit from the event were selected by counselors at all 13 Scioto County schools and were invited to the party.

“We have a great time,” Clifford said. “The kids get to have dinner, do some activities and also meet Santa.”

Clifford expressed the best part of the party is seeing the children’s faces when they receive a present from Santa.

“Being at this party really just brings tears to your eyes,” Clifford said. “Seeing all the kids smiling so big and thanking us and Santa is just amazing, it really makes you feel good.”

The Stuff the Squad will be at Rural King in New Boston located at 225 West Ave. from 7 to 5:30 p.m., monetary donations will also be accepted.

By Adam Black ablack@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Adam Black at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com or 740-353-3101 Ext. 1927

Reach Adam Black at ablack@aimmediamidwest.com or 740-353-3101 Ext. 1927