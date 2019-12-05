Ogg named Treasurer of the Year

The County Treasurers Association of Ohio(CTAO) has announced their selection of the CTAO Treasurer of the Year.

William Ogg was presented with the award during the 2019 CTAO Fall Conference on November 13th in Columbus. He has served as Treasurer of Scioto County since 2006.

Bill was selected for this honor by his fellow treasurers for his dedication and service to his county and the state association.

Outgoing President Dawn Cragon was proud to present the award to her friend and colleague, William K. Ogg, or “Oggie” as he is affectionately called by many.

“Oggie is that one Treasurer whom everyone goes to for common sense advice and experience. He is smart, affable, approachable and a genuinely nice guy who has served his County well for over 13 years,” said Cragon. She cited his humility, dedication and service to his county when announcing the award. Bill is a member of CTAO’s Legislative Committee.

“It is an honor to come from m peers, it was unexpected and quite a surprise,” Ogg said. “I want to thank the wonderful staff that we have here in the Scioto Country Treasurer’s office, they make it a great place to work and they are a hard-working group they make it easy on me.”

Ogg said he has been at the Treasurer’s office for 13 years. His father, William Ogg, was a former County Commissioner and State Representative, so he has always been interested in public service and always been involved in politics. “I had a chance when Margaret Gordley retired, and I got to come in and keep up the good work that Margaret had and all the treasurers before.”

Ogg continued, “Our association is required to have continuing education. We have a conference twice a year and it gives us a chance to get our continuing education hours, plus spend a lot of time with the other treasurers and you always learn something when you get together as a group.”

As for receiving the award, Ogg added, “I’m enjoying it and its good for the office and with having a great crew across the board, I’m tickled to death to be working here.”

Ogg is married to Melanie, who is a teacher at West and their daughter Summer Logan, is a professor at Shawnee State University.

The CTAO and the other 87-member county treasurers congratulate Bill on his award. The CTAO has given the Treasurer of the Year award since 2007.

The County Treasurers Association of Ohio was established in 1924 to provide county treasurers a forum to exchange experiences and ideas with other county treasurers in Ohio. The Association’s goals are: to promote and protect the interest of taxpayers – to encourage legislation for the benefit of all Ohio residents – to provide professional education for its members – to share solutions through networking.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

