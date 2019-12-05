Norman named 2019 Trooper of the Year

PORTSMOUTH-Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Dewaine A. Norman has been selected 2019 Trooper of the Year at the Portsmouth Post.

The selection of Trooper Norman, 29, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2019 at the Portsmouth Post. Fellow officers stationed at Portsmouth chose Trooper Norman based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Trooper Norman is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date. Trooper Norman joined the Highway Patrol in 2012 and has served at the Wapakoneta Post, Ironton Post and currently the Portsmouth Post.

Originally from the Portsmouth area and a graduate of Northwest High School, Trooper Norman served in the U.S. Army Reserves and attended Shawnee State University. Other Highway Patrol awards received in the past include four-time winner of the Criminal Patrol Award, Ace Award for auto larceny, Fitness Award and Safe Driving Award.

