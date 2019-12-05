Reckless driver in possession of gun, knives, and whiskey bottles

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Portsmouth Police Department received multiple calls regarding a reckless driver and multiple crashes. One call stated the blue vehicle had crashed into a sign at Tracy Park. While en route, officers received additional information that the vehicle had struck another vehicle on Kinneys Lane and hit a monument on Offnere St. Officers located the blue Mazda vehicle at the intersection of Offnere and 12th St and were able to perform a traffic stop.

Officers made contact with the driver, Keith Salyers, 58. Officers found Salyers to have glassy eyes and slurred speech, and found a knife on his right side along with a gun case underneath the driver seat. Officers commanded Salyers to exit the vehicle and upon search located two more knives on his person. Officers learned that the key to the gun case was on Salyers key ring and inside discovered a black Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun. Two bottles of whiskey with broken seals were also located under the front passenger seat. Salyers was transported to the Scioto County Jail on charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.

Wednesday

Officers responded to the rear parking of Family Dollar 1430 11th St in reference to an individual going through the dumpster. Upon arrival, officers located a female inside the dumpster attempting to conceal herself from being seen. After being ordered to come out three times, the female complied and gave a false Social Security number. After being warned she would be charged for falsification, the female gave the same No. 2 additional times. The woman Julie Horsley, 43, was taken to the Scioto County Jail and admitted that she had lied about her identity because she believed she had an active warrant.

Just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Robinson Avenue in reference to a crash. Upon arrival Travis Grier, 40, stated he was the driver of the vehicle. Upon talking to witnesses officers concluded that a white female had been driving the vehicle at the time of the accident and switched places with Grier. Grier refused to answer questions and was not cooperating with officers. Grier was transported to the Scioto County Jail and charged with Falsification.