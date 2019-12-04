Recovery Coalition to hold Christmas Party

The Recovery Coalition will hold its Holiday Extravaganza Christmas Party. The party is to be held at the 17th Street Armory from 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The Recovery Coalition is a combined effort of local recovery programs that have come together to reach out to the public with events and other activities. The goal is to host fun events for the recovery and treatment community, along with the entire community. The Recovery Coalition consists of folks from Raw Addiction, The Counseling Center, Port 45 Ascend, Path, Great Work Ministries, Portsmouth Health Department, Hopesource and Moving Forward Residential, all of which want to reach out to the community and help folks know someone is there for them in their time of trouble or need.

Event organizer Dominique Myrick shared that anyone in the community can and is welcome to come, even though it is for the recovering community.

Myrick said that the Coalition comes together and has activities and events for people who are in recovery or treatment to have something special for the recovering population.

During the Christmas party, organizers will be giving away 50 bikes for boys and girls and have free food including, fried chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, mac-n-cheese and rolls. The party will also feature Raw Word Revival as entertainment.

“We are going to raffle the bikes and there will be other gifts that will be raffled through the night, and the live performers will be there all evening,” Myrick said.

Myrick and this group try to reach out to the community as much as possible and this is just another way for the Coalition to reach out to the community to let them know they are there.

Myrick said to remind folks that anyone is welcome. Last year they had about 400 people and didn’t give away the bikes, so they are hoping to have that many or more this year.

Myrick also mentioned that the Coalition is preparing to start a program called, Directly Affected, which is to be a weekly, peer-led support group for teens affected by the drug epidemic in Scioto County. People may have seen some of the information about this new group on Facebook.

The Portsmouth Daily Times is going to do a full story on this group in the next few weeks, but Myrick wanted to let it be known that they are taking donations now so they can help setup a way for all who want to attend to have transportation if needed.

Contact Dominique at 614-980-2116, for information about the Christmas Party or to donate to the Directly Affected group.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

