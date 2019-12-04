MSP Tour of Lofts

Main Street Portsmouth is bringing back a classic this holiday season with the Tour of Lofts.

The tour, which is set for Sunday, Dec. 8, between 1-5 p.m. is a casual Sunday stroll through various downtown Portsmouth loft apartments that highlight ingenuity and modern creative design that complements the lifestyle of living in a dearly loved, but old and storied, space in the heart of downtown.

Participants will have the chance to tour through local modern living spaces in historic places and meet the owners while enjoying refreshments.

Organizers hope guests will experience the new Portsmouth, being created by investors who love it, all while raising money to benefit downtown beautification. Every dollar raised will go strictly to the beautification fund that oversees downtown flowers, parks and more.

Locations for this year’s tour include;

-318 Second Street (We Are Bears Building)

-546 Second Street (Patties & Pints Lofts)

-600 Second Street (The Green Bean Cafe Lofts)

-631 Second Street (The SevenPour0 Lofts)

-614 Third Street (Portsmouth STEM Academy)

Tickets are $20 and available ahead of time at the Scioto County Welcome Center, Century 21 and Bihls Office Supply.

Main Street Portsmouth is a nonprofit dedicated to making downtown Portsmouth a place we are all proud to live, work and play. The group focuses their efforts on beautification and placemaking, bringing people and activities downtown at over 55 events a year, and economic vitality. The group is funded by the City of Portsmouth, the County, through their own fundraising efforts, and memberships from individuals, families and businesses, including corporate sponsors Southern Ohio Medical Center, Glockner Family of Dealerships, and OSCO. To speak with someone regarding their program, call Joseph Pratt at 740.464.0203 or email director@mspohio.org.

Patties & Pints lofts will be among the tour stops. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_PATTIES.jpg Patties & Pints lofts will be among the tour stops. Ivy Potter |Daily Times