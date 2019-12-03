A place to shop locally

Coming from a large family has its perks and downfalls, but for those who come from them say they learned things they would never have learned had they been an only child or from a small family.

Diane McCormick is one of those people. McCormick was raised in a large family of 15 and learned how to stretch money and make things go further. For the past 10 years McCormick has been opening consignment shops and on Monday opened her newest store in Wheelersburg.

“I just really like messing with clothing and I think there is a great need for this in our area,” McCormick said. “A lot of people travel to Ashland, Columbus, Huntington and other places and I think it’s a good opportunity to have a nice one here.”

Not only did McCormick come from a big family, but she has also been a foster parent for 25 years and said having a consignment shop in the area would help to clothe them as she has so many children in and out. Currently, McCormick just takes in teenage boys since her oldest son still lives with her and her other son, who is 14, is there. McCormick believes that she has probably had more than 200 children from foster care throughout her 25 years of being a foster parent. From that group of children, she has also adopted seven children.

“When my brother Paul got killed, I was pregnant, and I had a miscarriage and ended up having a hysterectomy and couldn’t have children,” McCormick said while explaining why she chose to adopt. “I’m from a family of 15, so it didn’t seem natural not to have children. I started having foster children, and that’s when I adopted my first child, James. Through the years, I just had some I fell in love with, so I adopted them, not that I didn’t love them all.”

McCormick shared when she grew up, her family had to watch everything they bought and was lucky to have what they did have. She said it taught her to shop wisely and when thrift stores became popular, it became a good way to shop and once she started shopping there, it was hard to go to the mall and pay the full price.

McCormick explained in her consignment shop her biggest supply right now is children’s things. She does, however, have junior, women’s and men’s sections. She also mentioned she just got her license to sell baby furniture and she is going to start that immediately. She is also taking some household items, like dressers, shoes and anything that an infant and child uses.

McCormick states Items that someone brings in to sell, need to be in good condition and all the parts need to be there. McCormick herself handpicks the items she takes in her shop. “If I find a stain or a pick, I pull it. I take women’s purses, shoes, and boots and accessories.”

McCormick said she found out the building she is now in was for rent and she took that opportunity to open the shop. She was quick to add that there had been a consignment shop there right before her and she hopes people will realize she is a new owner and has a new shop in the building.

One of the reasons McCormick opened a new consignment shop was that her son, James, who was 26 years old, died in June and she felt she needed something to do to keep her mind distracted from her grief. She shared she would not have opened another consignment shop had this not happened.

McCormick’s shop is located at 11774 Gallia Street in Wheelersburg and is currently accepting items. To bring items into her shop to have on consignment, the items either need to be on hangers or in a box or container and folded neatly. They must be in good shape, no stains, no smell and will be sold on a 60/40% ratio.

