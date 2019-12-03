Commissioners complete move to 3rd floor

Tuesday marked the first meeting held by Scioto County Commissioners in their new designated meeting space.

No longer being held on the first floor of the Scioto County Courthouse, Commissioner meetings from now on will be held on the third floor in room 310. The change comes several weeks after Commissioners moved from their offices in the basement to offices adjacent to the third-floor meeting room.

“One thing that’s really great about this move is the natural sunlight,” said Commissioner Bryan Davis. “The other thing is the extra space”

Davis stated the larger meeting room will allow for those in attendance to do so much more comfortably, as well as be more adaptable for larger groups and be more accessible.

“This way we can add more chairs and the room will hold a lot of people if necessary. It definitely will help in conforming to the Ohio Open Meeting Laws as well as being ADA compliant,” said Davis. “Our old room would have been very difficult for someone in a wheelchair, space was very limited. I think it’s a better and brighter venue, and definitely more open and accessible.”

Commissioner Cathy Coleman echoed the statements made by Commissioner Davis in addition to commenting that in clustering the offices and meeting room together she believes it will be more efficient in relaying information.

In matters of business, Commissioners approved requests for appropriation transfers, approved payments of moral obligations and approved 2020 Sheriff Contract Agreements for Clay, Nile and Washington Townships. Additionally, Commissioners approved Sheriff Contract Agreements for J&FS, Commissioners and Minford, Bloom-Vernon, Green and Washington-Nile School Districts. Commissioners accepted one contract in regards to Porter Township which will be pending approval after clarification on contract terms from the Sheriff’s Office.

Commissioners Davis and Coleman hold first meeting in new meeting space. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/12/web1_3rdfloor.jpg Commissioners Davis and Coleman hold first meeting in new meeting space.