Building collapses near Winterfest

A building has partially collapsed in downtown Portsmouth blocks away from Winterfest.

Around 8: 45 p.m. Saturday, first responders responded to reports of a building collapsing at 524 Second Street. Upon arrival, first responders found bricks from the building on the ground and in the street. After further investigation, witnesses and emergency crews could hear cracking sounds and see stress fractures forming on the front of the building.

The building sits just blocks away from the center of Winterfest, which opened Friday. Due to inclement weather, the festival was closed on Saturday.

The area of Second Street between Court and Market will remain closed until further notice and the building will remain under supervision throughout the night.

This is a developing story and will update as more information becomes available.