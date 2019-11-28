Haney charged with attempted unlawful conduct with a minor

On Tuesday, at approximately 1439 hours, officers of the New Boston Police Department assisted by investigators of the Scioto County Prosecutors Office arrested David L. Haney, 44, of Wheelersburg Ohio. The arrest was part of a joint operation with ICAC (The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force). Haney is accused of soliciting an undercover officer who was posing as a 14 year old male juvenile online for sex. Haney was charged with one count of Attempted Unlawful Conduct With A Minor and one count of Importuning.

Haney was later transported to the Scioto County jail and incarcerated. A jail holder was placed on Haney by the Scioto County Adult Probation Office due to Haney being on probation for a prior criminal offense. The case against Haney will be submitted to the Scioto County Prosecutors Office for review and determination of any further criminal charges. If further charges are warranted the case will be sent to the Scioto County Grand Jury for review. The New Boston Police Department would like to thank Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman and his investigators for their assistance.

