Wind advisory issued for Wednesday

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region Wednesday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Strong winds are predicted by the Wilmington National Weather Service with southwest winds 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph throughout the day. The weather service issued the advisory for the following counties: Hamilton, Clermont, Brown, Highland, Adams, Pike and Scioto.

The weather service warns residents strong winds could potentially blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may occur. The weather service advises to use extra caution when driving and to secure outdoor furniture and objects.