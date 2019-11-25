McKell 8th grade recieves special donation

On Monday, eighth grade students at McKell Middle School were presented with books for the fourth year in a row, along with all other 8th graders across Greenup County, by Ron Cartee Sr. Cartee presents the books annually as a homage to his mentor Jesse Stuart, but this year the book was a special project titled True Christmas Stories From The Heart of Appalachia which is a compilation of true stories set in Appalachia.

The book was dedicated to Rhonda Nunley, Cartee’s great-niece who passed away in 2013 after losing her battle with cancer. Nunley was a 1991 graduate of Greenup County High School and completed her bachelor’s degree at Shawnee State University, and Masters at the University of Cincinnati. According to the dedication, Rhonda loved her hometown and serving others and served as case manager at Greenup County High School. Throughout her fight Rhonda remained courageous and used her diagnosis to raise awareness of cancer prevention and established the group Rhonda’s Raisins.

“Those who knew Rhonda are better people for having had her as part of their life. This world is a better place because of the positive impact she left behind and she will never be forgotten,” read the dedication.

During the assembly, which took place just after noon in the gymnasium of McKell Middle School, Cartee presented a copy of the book to Nunley’s oldest son Byron, who is in the eighth grade. Nunley’s husband Shane, son Carter, parents, sisters and great aunt were also in attendance at the ceremony.

