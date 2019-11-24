Finfrock crowned national champion

On Saturday night, November 09, 2019, IBEW L.U. 575 apprentice wireman Jordan Finfrock proved that with hard work and dedication, even the highest of goals can be achieved. Since placing 18th at last years’ Ideal National Championship, Jordan has spent countless hours after work, and apprenticeship class, practicing for this year’s contest.

It is estimated that upward’s of 100,000 electricians competed across the country to qualify for the Ideal National Championship Weekend held at Disney Coronado Springs Resort, Orlando, Florida. Not only was Jordan crowned apprentice champion, but also finished in the top 5 in the nation in the apprentice team competition with tool buddy, and fellow 575 apprentice, Justin Donley. Jordan and Justin are 3rd and 4th-year apprentices, respectively at the Portsmouth Electrical Apprenticeship’s: Electrical Training Academy.

(Left to Right) Jordan Finfrock and Justin Donley at the Ideal National Championship

Takes fifth place with Donley in team competition

