Amendments to charter, year end closing, contracts on council agenda

Portsmouth City Council will meet on Monday with nine items on the agenda for discussion. Ordinances and resolutions on the agenda are listed below with the reading noted in parentheses:

appropriation of $75,000 from Management Consultants for a City Master Plan (final)

amending city park hours of operation (final)

authorizing the City Auditor to amend appropriations in order to balance and close the City’s books for the fiscal year 2019 (second)

to submit to the electors of the City of Portsmouth at the Primary Election to be held on the 17th day of March, 2020, a proposed amendment of Section 4 and of Section 9-a of the Charter of the City (first)

approving and ratifying of the recently negotiated collective bargaining agreement between the City of Portsmouth and F.O.P. Lodge 33, for the period beginning January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2022 (first)

the removal of 10% pension pickup paid to the Police and Fireman’s Disability and Pension Fund by the City for members of FOP Lodge No. 33 as a result of a new contract effective January 1, 2020. (first)

Request to be passed as an emergency is the appropriation and transfer of funds for fiscal year 2019 from General Fund No. 101 to various Health Department Funds to avoid those funds being in a deficit balance prior to year end. Also, authorization of $11,000 for Portsmouth Shade Tree Commission funding.