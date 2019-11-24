Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for November 25, 2019 through

November 27, 2019, for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

COUNTY CREW WORK

CLEARING RIGHT-OF-WAY

Monday, November 25th and Tuesday, November 26th

Duck Run Rd. (CR33) in Rush Township between McDermott Pond Creek and St. Rt. 348 will be closed to thru

traffic from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Wednesday, November 27th

Mohawk Drive (CR524) in Rush Township between St. Rt. 348 (west end) and St. Rt. 348 (east end) will be closed

to thru traffic from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Local traffic only will be maintained.

CLEARING DITCHES

Monday, November 25th through Wednesday, November 27th

Cockrell’s Run Rd. (CR25) in Valley Township. Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.

MOWING

Swauger Valley in Harrison Township.

Piketon Rd. in Madison Township.

Hasting Hill in Porter Township.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at

SciotoCountyEngineer.org.

____________________

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S.

Scioto County Engineer