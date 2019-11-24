Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for November 25, 2019 through
November 27, 2019, for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.
COUNTY CREW WORK
CLEARING RIGHT-OF-WAY
Monday, November 25th and Tuesday, November 26th
Duck Run Rd. (CR33) in Rush Township between McDermott Pond Creek and St. Rt. 348 will be closed to thru
traffic from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Local traffic only will be maintained.
Wednesday, November 27th
Mohawk Drive (CR524) in Rush Township between St. Rt. 348 (west end) and St. Rt. 348 (east end) will be closed
to thru traffic from 8:00 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. Local traffic only will be maintained.
CLEARING DITCHES
Monday, November 25th through Wednesday, November 27th
Cockrell’s Run Rd. (CR25) in Valley Township. Traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers.
MOWING
Swauger Valley in Harrison Township.
Piketon Rd. in Madison Township.
Hasting Hill in Porter Township.
Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at
SciotoCountyEngineer.org.
____________________
Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S.
Scioto County Engineer