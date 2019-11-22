Third annual tree lighting takes place

The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, hosted by the Scioto County Commissioners, took place on Friday at the Scioto County Courthouse. The third annual event began at noon, with a performance of Angelic Christmas Fanfare by the Portsmouth West Choir, followed by the welcome and prayer by commissioner Bryan Davis.Under the direction of Mrs. Linda Tieman, the choir performed several additional songs, Let There Be Light, O Holy Night, I Heard The Bells on Christmas Day, and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.

The actual lighting of the tree was conducted by Robert McGlone and Daniel Whitaker, with a special We Wish You A Merry Christmas sing along of choir members and guests alike. Commissioner Davis led the event in closing prayer before refreshments were served.

According to Commissioners, the event serves as a kick off for the Christmas season and this year dozens of community members and courthouse staff were in attendance.

Commissioners left guests wish a final send off in their event programs. “We wish you Peace, Happiness, and Joy throughout the Christmas Season and the whole year through,” stated the message. “May you have a blessed Christmas surrounded by friends and family.”

The West Choir performs during the ceremony https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Tree22.jpg The West Choir performs during the ceremony Ivy Potter