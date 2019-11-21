Trash raiding a concern in New Boston

An issue with vandals going through resident’s trash was brought up at the second monthly meeting of the New Boston Village Council held on Tuesday evening. Mayor Junior Williams addressed those complaints stating council would need legislation drawn up for trash ‘digging’. He said he has some paperwork from Columbus, Cleveland and other cities that already have legislation for it, that council can view.

Mayor Junior Williams brought up that the new trucks the village had purchased were delivered as of Tuesday. Also discussed was the work that is progressing in the village building with new lights and so forth.

Village Councilman Ryan Ottney brought up an animal problem and how there are animals roaming the village and getting into people’s trash. The mayor did remind Ottney and those in attendance that the trash was not to be put out until the night before or morning of the trash collection.

Mr. Blume reported that the Village Council needed to go into executive session about some legal things, following this meeting. The Village Administrator, Steve Hamilton, discussed the debris in the sewage tubes that are needed to be taken out and the work that will be done to do so.

Village Clerk, Lana Loper, read the ordinances and resolutions, some of which were:

authorize a contract with Certified Operations and maintenance from January 1, 2020, until December 31, 2020, and authorizing the Village Administrator to execute said contract on behalf of the Village of New Boston, it was passed as a first reading.

renew the agreement with the Board of Commissioners of Scioto County, Ohio to provide representation for indigent defense counsel in the Portsmouth Municipal Court, it was passed as a first reading.

Mayor Williams asked Councilman Mills if all for the Christmas parade was progressing. The New Boston Village Christmas Parade 2019 is slated for Saturday, December 7th at 6:00 and that the Breakfast with Santa is Saturday, December 7th from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and it was updated on the Facebook page.

The meeting was then voted to move into executive session.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights