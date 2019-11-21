Canter’s Cave recipient of youth development grant

*Editor’s note-This story was originally ran in the Gallipolis Daily Tribune, an AIM Media Midwest publication.

OHIO VALLEY — Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp announced it was a 2019 recipient of a Southern Ohio Agricultural and Community Development Foundation (SOACDF) Youth Development Grant.

The grant was for $250,000 with a $50,000 match to fund a new sleeping and conference facility and update the HVAC system in Harrison Powell Lodge.

“We are excited for this new opportunity to expand our sleeping facilities and update Harrison Powell. This will allow us to accommodate more campers, but also give us another rental space for the community to use” said Michelle Stumbo, board past president.

The project broke ground in October and extensive progress has been made. The projected completion date for the new building is April 2020, just in time for the 4-H camping season. The new building will provide restroom access for the boys’ hill cabins and will sleep approximately 30 people in two sleeping areas. It will also feature a small common area for groups to rent.

Board members have been actively working to raise the $50,000 matching funds and have raised $16,000, or 32 percent of the way to the goal. If one is interested in supporting this project, there are multiple ways to give. A donation can be processed through the Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp Fund at The Ohio State University, which provides individuals and businesses with full OSU donor benefits. If one would like more information about these benefits, contact the local county extension educator. One hundred percent of all donated funds come directly back to Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp, Inc., and your gift is tax-deductible. To donate in this way, make a check payable to The Ohio State University with Development Fund 303873 in the memo line or visit the website at go.osu.edu/givecanters enter 303873 in the search field and proceed to make an online donation. In the special instructions field, enter Canter’s Cave SOACDF Grant Project.

Another option is to make a check payable to Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp, Inc. and mail it directly to camp. Again, a donation is tax-deductible, and all funds donated in this way will directly benefit the “SOACDF Grant” campaign.

Approximately 1500 youth utilize the facility in 4-H-related camps during the year. 4-H members from the following counties camp each summer at Canter’s Cave: Adams, Brown, Gallia, Jackson, Highland, Lawrence, Meigs, Pike, Scioto, and Vinton. The camp is home to the Ohio 4-H Shooting Sports Program, the Ohio 4-H Special Needs Camp, the annual STEM Camp, and many other educational, social-recreational, and team-building youth and adult programs throughout the year. Canter’s Cave 4-H Camp, Inc. facilities are open to rent by band camps, leadership retreats, religious fellowships, weddings and receptions, and other public and private groups.

If individuals have any questions about the SOACDF Youth Development Grant or other donor opportunities, or if one would like to see the facility or make reservations for any business meetings, retreats, and so more, contact Camp Manager Sarah Wensink at (740) 286-4058 or by e-mail at canterscave4hcamp@gmail.com or visit the website at 4hcanterscave.osu.edu. Local county extension offices can also be contacted for further information.

