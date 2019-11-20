Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 15 and returned 37 Public Indictments and 1 Secret Indictment. There were 2 No Bills. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:
Aaron cC. Armstrong, 26
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Aggravated Burglary
Domestic Violence
Violating a Protection Order
Daniel A. Austin, 43
South Webster, was indicted on:
2 Counts Failure to Appear
Jamie M. Ruggles, 39
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
Wendy C. Boxx, 42
Sciotoville, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
Glenn Edward Skaggs, Jr., 24
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Failure to Appear
Charity J. Workman, 26
Delbarton, was indicted on:
Possession of Drugs
Possession of Cocaine
Amanda Beth Price, 33
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Escape
Gregory F. Hubbard, 52
McDermott, was indicted on:
Compelling Prostitution
Soliciting
George Ryan Nelson, 34
South Shore, was indicted on:
Compelling Prostitution
Soliciting
Tyler Jay Gillespie, 18
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Receiving Stolen Property
Thomas Calvin Bullock, 22
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Harassment with a Bodily Substance
Sharrod D. Hamilton, 33
Lucasville, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Trafficking in Drugs
Possession of Drugs
Kari Alexandra Stahl, 29
Maysville, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Trafficking in Drugs
Possession of Drugs
Chauniqa A. Filmore, 29
Cleveland, was indicted on:
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
Possession of Marijuana
Possession of Heroin
Derrick Patterson, 37
Ohio State Penitentiary, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility
Possession of Drugs
Possession of Heroin
Joseph T. Shelton, 34
Lucasville, was indicted on:
2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Government Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
Allison Kristine Gray, 33
Toledo,was indicted on:
2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Government Facility
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
William R. Bowling, 43
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Ronald Lee Will, 39
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Todd Kevin Williams, 47
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Drugs
Tracey Marie Bowling, 53
New Boston, was indicted on:
Inducing Panic
Kyle Theodore Dublin, 41
Columbus, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Michael A. Mosley, 25
West Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Rebecca R. Ross, 52
Columbus, was indicted on:
Conspiracy
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Heroin
Kyle Theodore Dublin, 41
Conspiracy
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Heroin
Samuel Edwards, 32
Columbus, was indicted on:
Conspiracy
Trafficking in Cocaine
Trafficking in Heroin
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Heroin
Ashley Danielle Dillon, 36
Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs
Trafficking in Cocaine
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Cocaine
Hazel Mullins, 35
Dublin, was indicted on:
Aggravated Traffickin gin Drugs
Trafficking in Cocaine
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Possession of Cocaine
Dennis Sherwin Corr, 36
Pontiac, was indicted on:
Trafficking in Heroin Possession of Heroin
Synthia Jean McCreary, 43
New Boston, was indicted on:
Vandalism
Petty Theft
Inducing Panic
Candy M. Collett, 35
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possessing Criminal Tools
Aggravated Possession of Drugs
Katherine Carver-Jones, 39
South Shore, was indicted on:
Possession of Heroin
Marcus D. Abernathy, 39
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Tara F. Caldwell, 30
Sciotoville, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Malissa A. Howard, 50
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Robert F. Holbert, II, 44
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Tampering with Evidence
Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound
Aaron Caleb Armstrong, 26
Portsmouth, was indicted on:
Violating a Protection Order