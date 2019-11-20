Indictments handed down

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on November 15 and returned 37 Public Indictments and 1 Secret Indictment. There were 2 No Bills. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:

Aaron cC. Armstrong, 26

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Aggravated Burglary

Domestic Violence

Violating a Protection Order

Daniel A. Austin, 43

South Webster, was indicted on:

2 Counts Failure to Appear

Jamie M. Ruggles, 39

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Wendy C. Boxx, 42

Sciotoville, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Glenn Edward Skaggs, Jr., 24

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Failure to Appear

Charity J. Workman, 26

Delbarton, was indicted on:

Possession of Drugs

Possession of Cocaine

Amanda Beth Price, 33

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Escape

Gregory F. Hubbard, 52

McDermott, was indicted on:

Compelling Prostitution

Soliciting

George Ryan Nelson, 34

South Shore, was indicted on:

Compelling Prostitution

Soliciting

Tyler Jay Gillespie, 18

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Receiving Stolen Property

Thomas Calvin Bullock, 22

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Harassment with a Bodily Substance

Sharrod D. Hamilton, 33

Lucasville, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Trafficking in Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Kari Alexandra Stahl, 29

Maysville, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Trafficking in Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Chauniqa A. Filmore, 29

Cleveland, was indicted on:

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Heroin

Derrick Patterson, 37

Ohio State Penitentiary, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Governmental Facility

Possession of Drugs

Possession of Heroin

Joseph T. Shelton, 34

Lucasville, was indicted on:

2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Government Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Allison Kristine Gray, 33

Toledo,was indicted on:

2 Counts Illegal Conveyance of Drugs of Abuse onto Grounds of a Specified Government Facility

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

William R. Bowling, 43

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Ronald Lee Will, 39

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Todd Kevin Williams, 47

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Drugs

Tracey Marie Bowling, 53

New Boston, was indicted on:

Inducing Panic

Kyle Theodore Dublin, 41

Columbus, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Michael A. Mosley, 25

West Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Rebecca R. Ross, 52

Columbus, was indicted on:

Conspiracy

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

Kyle Theodore Dublin, 41

Conspiracy

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

Samuel Edwards, 32

Columbus, was indicted on:

Conspiracy

Trafficking in Cocaine

Trafficking in Heroin

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Heroin

Ashley Danielle Dillon, 36

Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs

Trafficking in Cocaine

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Cocaine

Hazel Mullins, 35

Dublin, was indicted on:

Aggravated Traffickin gin Drugs

Trafficking in Cocaine

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Possession of Cocaine

Dennis Sherwin Corr, 36

Pontiac, was indicted on:

Trafficking in Heroin Possession of Heroin

Synthia Jean McCreary, 43

New Boston, was indicted on:

Vandalism

Petty Theft

Inducing Panic

Candy M. Collett, 35

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possessing Criminal Tools

Aggravated Possession of Drugs

Katherine Carver-Jones, 39

South Shore, was indicted on:

Possession of Heroin

Marcus D. Abernathy, 39

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Tara F. Caldwell, 30

Sciotoville, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Malissa A. Howard, 50

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

Robert F. Holbert, II, 44

Portsmouth, was indicted on:

Tampering with Evidence

Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound

