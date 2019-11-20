Commissioners kicking off Christmas

The Scioto County Commissioners will be holding their third Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony on Friday. The ceremony will take place at the Scioto County Courthouse at noon in the rotunda. Refreshments and cookies will be served, with the West High School Choir performing. Commissioners remind the public that everyone is invited to attend the annual kick-off event for the Christmas season.

Commissioners also announced that the Letters to Santa Mailbox in the rotunda of the courthouse will be accepting letters up until Christmas, and letters received will be read out loud at the Scioto County Commissioner meetings which appear LIVE on Facebook during the regular meeting times on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 am, beginning on November 26.

These recordings are able to be viewed at any time on the Scioto County Commissioner Facebook page and after being read, the letters will be forwarded on to the North Pole. Scioto County Commissioners

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

