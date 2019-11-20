Jaycees Christmas Parade Tonight

Tonight is the night so many folks in our area look forward to every year, especially the little ones. It is the day of the Annual Jaycees Christmas Parade to get everyone in a festive mood and ready for the upcoming holiday season.

The Annual Jaycees Christmas Parade is a long-standing tradition in our community and this year marks its 81st year. The parade, traditionally held the Thursday before Thanksgiving, is the official kick-off to the holiday season. The Jaycees do a great job getting this set up for the community to enjoy.

The weather forecast looks great as the temperature is predicted to be 60 degrees during the day, with rain not predicted until night, couldn’t pick a better day to come out and enjoy the fun watching the parade. What a great time to gather your family and friends right before Thanksgiving.

The line-up will begin at Portsmouth High School parking lot at 5:00 with the parade starting at 6:00. The parade route will go west on Gallia Street to 5th Street – ending at Market Street in front of Valley Wholesale Foods.

The topper of the evening, will be with Santa and Mrs. Claus who will stop to visit children on Market Square with the Santa Express. Let the season begin right here in Portsmouth.

For more information, contact Lisa Carver, Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce at 740-353-7647.

Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Santa Express at a past parade

