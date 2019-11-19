Community Health Expands with TCC Works

The Counseling Center has expanded and cut the ribbon to its newest building and program located at 816 4th Street, TCC Works, a Vocational Development program to help those who are recovering or in recovery begin to join the workforce into their new beginnings. Right from the beginning, they wanted it to be known that they are creating a workforce through this program. There were about 20 people that attended the ribbon cutting and visit in the new building on Monday.

Over the last year, the agency and staff have been focused on increasing the ability of their client population to meet their own needs through continued treatment, re-entry into the workforce, and continued personal and professional development. In addition to supporting individual success, TCC WORKS also hopes to foster relationships within the community through strategic partnerships with area businesses, employers, and groups. Their vision is that participants will leave our programming healthier and employed, with independent housing; that’s the TCC commitment.

Max Liles, Senior Director over transitional vocational programming, said, “I oversee multiple programs, transitional living being one of them, the clinical side of that. is usually the re-entry center in Franklin Furnace, which is another vocational focus portion of the program foundations, withdrawal management and the Health and Wellness Center. We have partnered with PSKC, they bring cross-fit to the clients. It’s essentially our own kind of internal version of the YMCA or Life Center, rather than farming that stuff out, taking people where we don’t know who’s there, we try to do as much in house as possible. We aim to serve the entire population of the Counseling Center and different levels of treatment needs…we are a space where we help people get a job or help them keep a job.” He basically said that they work with people so they can transit back into the work world. They are even having some of these people work in the refurbishing of this building.

Liles continued to explain that the transitional living population in Scioto County is 55 folks and they’ll all have access to this resource, of that 55, they’ll probably have around 20 to 25 that are in this program. “We started this program about six months ago and right now there are 15 people that are still working here. There’s probably been 30 total, that have gone through. This is your first job, on your first resume, once you get clean.”

Liles also said that they believe in individual success and that there is a way to translate those individual successess to community success, by getting the community behind them and trust them that they know how to get them well.

Billy Dever said, “We will take anyone from other agencies, say a guy goes to a treatment place and they don’t have transitional living like we have, we can also connect them with this resource and the health and wellness and some of our community partners who will employ them.” He also said that the people out of this program have helped rebuild three of the properties down on Second Street with their bare hands. He said that they want to give back and the community better than they found it.

The rebuild of this new building beside their Day One Admissions Center is in its beginning stages, but what has already been done is wonderful and makes it seem like a place one would feel comfortable upon entering.

Compass Community Health Care Center is an FQHC health care center. Their mission is to help our community get quality, primary health care services, to help patients make appointments and keep regular visits to their primary care physician, and to provide health care to all patients, even if they have no insurance. The Counseling Center and all of its programs are a designated 501c3 nonprofit organization.

T

Cutting the Ribbon to TCC Works – left to right: Summer Kirby, Greg Gulker, Ashlee Lawhorn, Cindi Hay, Ed Newsome, Rick Norman, Chip Maillet, Tim Wolfe, Billy Dever, Rick Montavan, Max Liles, Bryce Rooks, Ed Hughes Matt Howbert, and Kara Tieman. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Counseling-center.jpg Cutting the Ribbon to TCC Works – left to right: Summer Kirby, Greg Gulker, Ashlee Lawhorn, Cindi Hay, Ed Newsome, Rick Norman, Chip Maillet, Tim Wolfe, Billy Dever, Rick Montavan, Max Liles, Bryce Rooks, Ed Hughes Matt Howbert, and Kara Tieman. Kimberly Jenkins| Daily Times

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights