Four arrested for trespassing at condemed address

Officers were dispatched to 2207 Robinson Ave. on Wednesday in reference to an overdose. It was discovered the address was condemned on 10/16 and no subjects were allowed to be inside the home. When responding, officers discovered Barry Thomas, 49, John Hurt, 61, James Wilson,43, and De Anna Goben, 27, inside the residence. All subjects acknowledged that there were aware the house had been condemned and all were arrested for criminal trespass and taken to the Scioto County Jail.

Wednesday

Officers responded to 1902 Kendall Ave. Apartment J to assist PMC personnel. Officers were notificed that Ronnie Shank, 68, was on the barred list from PMHA property and was arrested for criminal trespass.

Thursday

During a traffic stop at Robinson Ave. and 14th St. officers located Georgia White, 36. White was confirmed to have a warrant through PMC and was transported to the Scioto County Jail.

Saturday

Officers observed a male riding a bike in the road without a light in the 1600 Block of Mound St. Officers attempted to stop the male, and he fled southbound on Mound St. after being given verbal commands to stop. The male continued east bound into an alley off of Young St. Officers pursued the man into a backyard where the subject turned and faced them, assuming a fighting position. After not complying with officers the subject was tackled and detained. The subject as identified as Christopher Craft, 25, and on his person officers located six hypodermic syringes. Craft was arrested and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Officers responded to a reported domestic at 5404 Pyle Street in Sciotoville. They were advised a male was intoxicated and fighting with another male in the home. Officers were advised that Kyle Conley, 25, had left the scene in a vehicle and was severely intoxicated. Officers located Conley at a nearby address and he was arrested and taken to the Scioto County Jail and charged with domestic violence.

Sunday

Officers responded to 11th and Findlay in reference to a single vehicle crash. Officers were advised the driver had taken off walking toward Alexandria House with two other individuals. Officers were able to determine the driver was William Stone, who identified himself as the driver. Stone admitted to being intoxicated and his BAC was found to be at .14, which is above the legal limit. Stone was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and taken to the Scioto County Jail.