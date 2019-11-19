Meadows announces resignation from council

During his 5th Ward report during Monday evening’s Portsmouth City Council meeting, Councilman Gene Meadows announced he would be resigning from council effective at the last meeting of the year. “I started on this council in 2013, just after Solicitor Haas took over the Solicitor’s Office. They’ve done a lot of changes over the past several years. We’ve transformed the city and one of the biggest changes I’ve noticed is how positive things are now. Even just sitting here in the meeting you hear positive things, not just people tearing each other down,” said Meadows. “Everybody knows that things changed for me back in August, and now it’s time for life to take a different turn. I have enjoyed my time on council, but it’s time for it to end at this point. So effective December 16th, I will resign from city council.”

Meadows extended his gratitude for his fellow members of council, and stated that he feels the current council is one of the best he has seen and values everyone’s ability to get along to get things done. Meadows stated this extended to the administration and employees of the city in addition to Portsmouth City Manager, Sam Sutherland.

In regards to regular matters of business, council passed an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $23,750.00 to complete a utility rate and storm water fee study for a third reading. Council also passed two items for second readings, an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $75,000 for a City Master Plan and an ordinance amending city parks hours of operation in the Codified ordinances, in addition to passing an ordinance authorizing the City Auditor to amend appropriations to reflect actual revenues and expenditures in order to balance and close the City’s books for the fiscal year 2019 for a first reading.

Meadows https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_GeneJPG.jpg Meadows Submitted