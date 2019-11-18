Schaefer wins State Heisman Trophy

Notre Dame High School is pleased to announce: Notre Dame High School senior, Cassie Schaefer, “Leave it All on the Field,” has been named both a school and state winner in the 2019 Heisman High School Scholarship Competition.

From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2020, more than 3,600 have been named School Winners in the Heisman Trophy Trust’s scholarship competition.

Additionally, we are proud to announce that Cassie has been selected as a State Winner. She will receive a $500 college scholarship and continue to compete for the chance to become a National finalist in the Heisman High School Program with additional scholarship money and a chance to attend the 2019 Heisman Trophy Weekend event including the televised ESPN ceremony and Dinner Gala.

The Heisman Memorial Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the nation. The Heisman High School Scholarship extends the Heisman prestige to our nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.

To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2020, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the 48 sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.

About the Heisman High School Scholarship: The Heisman High School Scholarship continues the legacy of the Wendy’s® High School Heisman® Scholarship, a program created in 1994 by Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas in partnership with The Heisman Trophy Trust. From its inception, the program has leveraged the reputation of the Heisman Memorial Trophy as a symbol of great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work.

Over the past 25 years, the program has honored more than 600,000 of the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.

The Heisman High School Scholarship program honors the nation’s most accomplished, community-minded high school senior athletes. By inviting students from schools across the country to share their stories of leadership and impact, the program aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits, and use their talents not only to advance their own futures, but to improve the communities and world around them.

JD McKenzie, Principal – Notre Dame Jr/Sr High School holding the awards with Cassie Schaefer. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Cassie-and-Mr.-McKenzie.jpg JD McKenzie, Principal – Notre Dame Jr/Sr High School holding the awards with Cassie Schaefer. Submitted Photo

Staff Report

