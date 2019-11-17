Green Junior High wins Quiz Bowl

Green Junior High took home the prize on November 6, as Junior High Quiz Bowl Tournament Champions, with Portsmouth Junior High claiming the Runner-Up title.

Ninety-five 7th- and 8th Grade students from 10 local Junior High schools participated in the Quiz Bowl Tournament at the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center, in New Boston, on Wednesday, November 6. Participating schools included Clay, East, Green, Minford, Northwest, Notre Dame, Portsmouth, Valley, West, and Wheelersburg.

“We had a great turn out for the tournament with parents and families cheering the students on throughout the tournament. It’s good to see students being recognized for their knowledge and hard work. Participation in an event like this encourages students to work together as a team and they all gain self-confidence by competing in front of an audience. I was impressed with the students’ knowledge and it’s always exciting to see how enthusiastic they are about participating in an event like this,” said Sharee Price, ESC Gifted Services coordinator.

The Green Jr. High Team, led by Coach Molly Sylvia, won the Championship, with the Runner-Up title going to the Portsmouth Jr. High Team, led by Coach Julie Horn. The championship round was a close one, with Green winning the match by just four points.

Sylvia said most of her students have been competing in Quiz Bowl since fifth-grade, but this was their first championship win. The last two years the team took second place to Minford, and this year they studied even harder to prepare.

“The students were incredibly determined to win this year. They begged for extra materials to study and they begged for extra practice time. Most days we practiced twice a day — once during the school day and once after school – and that really gave them an upper hand,” Sylvia said.

Each team played two matches to determine which two teams would advance to the Championship Round. The matches include questions in six categories including Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Fine Arts and Religion/Mythology. There is also a 12-question Alphabet Round in which all answers begin with the same letter. The matches conclude with a Lightning Round where students buzz in to answer questions from a wide variety of topics.

Sylvia said the students were so excited when they finally won.

“After the final round, my kids just celebrated. I think they really learned the value of hard work, and that’s really the goal of quiz bowl,” she said.

Green Junior High Champions 2019. Front row, left to right: Charleigh Kilpatrick, Kinslee McIlhenny, Matthew George, Jonathan Bailey, Eli Fitch, Molly Sylvia. Back row, left to right: Tabitha Terry, Eli Wheeler, Ryleigh McDavid, Isabella Fannin, Emily Sanders, Landon Logan. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Champions_Green-Jr-High-QB_2019.jpg Green Junior High Champions 2019. Front row, left to right: Charleigh Kilpatrick, Kinslee McIlhenny, Matthew George, Jonathan Bailey, Eli Fitch, Molly Sylvia. Back row, left to right: Tabitha Terry, Eli Wheeler, Ryleigh McDavid, Isabella Fannin, Emily Sanders, Landon Logan. Submitted photos Portsmouth Junior High – Runners-Up 2019. Left to right: Zach Roth, Caden Kearns, Olivia Dickerson, Piper Cunningham, Isaiah Lewis, Ally Lewis. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Runners-Up_Portsmouth2_Jr-High-QB_2019.jpg Portsmouth Junior High – Runners-Up 2019. Left to right: Zach Roth, Caden Kearns, Olivia Dickerson, Piper Cunningham, Isaiah Lewis, Ally Lewis. Submitted photos

