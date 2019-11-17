Four items on Portsmouth Council agenda

Portsmouth City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday at 6:00 p.m. at the Portsmouth Municipal Building. On the evening’s agenda will be four items for discussion, one of which will be heard for the first time.

Up for a final reading is an ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $23,750.00 from Water Fund No. 604 and to be paid from Contractual Line and $23,750.00 from Wastewater Fund No. 621 to be paid from Contractual Line to complete a Utility Rate and Storm Water Fee Study

On the agenda for a second reading are two items, an Ordinance authorizing the appropriation of $75,000.00 from Management Consultants Line Item No. 101.119.5234 for a City Master Plan, and an Ordinance amending Sections 945.02 – List of City Parks; 945.03(c)(m) – General Rules;

945.04 – Hours of Operation; and 945.99 – Penalties of the Codified Ordinances of the City of

Portsmouth, Ohio.

On the agenda for a first reading is an Ordinance authorizing the City Auditor to amend appropriations to reflect actual revenues and expenditures in order to balance and close the City’s books for the fiscal year 2019.

Those present in council chambers during the meeting time will have the oppurtunity to speak on items both on and off the agenda before and after the legislative portion of the meeting.

(740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

