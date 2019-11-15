Scioto County doctor sentences to 7 years in prison for role in pill mill

CINCINNATI-The owner and physician at Unique Pain Management in Wheelersburg was sentenced in U.S. District Court to serve 84 months in prison.

Margaret Temponeras, 55, of Portsmouth was sentences for conspiring to distribute a controlled substance through the pain clinic and dispensary.

According to court documents, from June 2005 until May 2011, Temponeras and her father- John Temponeras, 84, who was also a doctor at the clinic- saw more than 20 patiences per day, who paid cash payments starting at $200 for each medical examination. Many patients recieved monthly prescriptions for similar combinations of medications, namely, 120-150 pills of 15mg Oxycodone, 120-150 pills of 30 mg Oxycodone and 90 pills of 2mg Xanax.

Patients were referred to Raymonf Fankell, 64, of Wheelersburg, who owned Prime Pharmacy to fill their prescriptions.

Temponeras became aware that some pharmacies in the Scioto County area had declined to accept of fill her accept of fill her prescriptions from Unique Pain Management so she opened the dispensary Unique Relief LLC from the same location as her clinic in order to fill her own prescriptions.

John Temponeras and Fankell have also pleded guilty. John Temponeras pleded guilty to conspiring to distribute controlled substances and Fankell to conspiring to distribute Oxycodone. They have yet to be sentences.

Margaret Temponeras https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_Temponeras-photo.jpg Margaret Temponeras