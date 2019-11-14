Operation Christmas Child is underway

As we move into the season of giving, we don’t want to forget one of the wonderful projects that so many people in our area give to and share with children all across the globe. This project is, of course, Operation Christmas Child. Many of our local churches participate in their groups, but anyone is more than welcome to join in this way of giving to others. These simple little boxes bring such joy and hope to all the children who receive them. Speaking with Gaylene St. Leger Cox, Southern Ohio Area Team Media Support for our area, she wanted to make sure that the folks in our area who wanted to be involved and fill boxes knew the dates and times of drop-offs.

NOV. 18 – 25: Scioto County opens drop-off sites for Operation Christmas Child

This month, four sites in Scioto County will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoebox gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week, Nov. 18 – 25.

Area families, churches, schools and social groups are busy at packing parties and get-togethers, transforming empty shoeboxes into fun gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The Samaritan’s Purse project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.

This year, Scioto County-area residents will collect thousands of hope-filled shoebox gifts to contribute to the 2019 global goal of reaching 11 million children.

“This is an amazing and efficient way to share the gospel, the love of Christ and the joy of giving,” said Temple Baptist Pastor John Gowdy, who has participated in Operation Christmas Child for five years. He and the team of volunteers at Temple Baptist Church look forward to welcoming Portsmouth shoebox packers with their life-changing shoebox gifts.

From their website: samaritanspurse.org/occ., they have a thorough list all about the operation, along with some helpful hints, but basically, to join in this cause, the following should tell you what you need to do:

Find a Shoebox

Start with an average-size cardboard or plastic shoebox. If you want to wrap it, cover the box and lid separately.

Order preprinted shoeboxes for your church or event.

Girl or Boy?

Decide whether you will pack a box for a girl or a boy, and the age category: 2–4, 5–9, or 10–14.

Fill with Gifts

Select a medium to large “wow” item such as a soccer ball with pump or stuffed animal, then fill with other fun toys, hygiene items, and school supplies.

See Our Gift Suggestions or download and print the list of suggested gifts.

Pray- Most importantly, pray for the child who will receive your gift. You can also include a personal note and photo.

Follow Your Box Labels – Donate $9 online and receive a label to Follow Your Box and discover the destination of your shoebox gift.

***Don’t let the labeling stop you from filling boxes, according to St. Leger Cox, if you just mark your boxes girl or boy, they will be able to assist you at the collection sites.

Scioto County collection sites:

Temple Baptist Church – 1148 Gallia Street Portsmouth, OH 45662

Monday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 3:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Nauvoo UMC – 1410 5th Street West Portsmouth, OH 45663

Monday, Nov. 18, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 9:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

First Church of Christ – 1224 DogwoodRidge Road

Wheelersburg, OH 45694

Monday, Nov. 18, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Harrison Free Will Baptist Church -12254 State Route 139 Minford, OH 45653

Monday, Nov. 18, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 21, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 22, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child, call Southern Ohio Area Team Area Coordinator Sherrie Klingaman at 740 395-6468, or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

This seems like it would be a great project for families to do together and a great way to teach children all about the gift of giving, or if you just want to share in the gift of giving, get those shoeboxes out and start packing them.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928 © 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

