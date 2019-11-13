Red Cross Hero Care App for military members, vets, families

As we celebrated Veterans’ Day this week, the American Red Cross recognizes those who have served our country and offers support to them at every step – from the time a service member takes the oath, through active duty, to their transition to becoming a veteran.

“The Red Cross has supported those in uniform since the founding of our organization more than 135 years ago,” said Andrew Guidugli, Regional Director of Red Cross-Service to the Armed Forces. “Today, we serve our nation’s military, veterans and their families through our ‘Red Cross Hero Care Network,’ enabling us to provide critical services to this community across the country and around the world,” Guidugli concluded.

Military members, veterans and their families can access these Red Cross services by downloading the free Red Cross Hero Care App on any Apple or Android device. The Hero Care Network offers confidential services to all veterans and their families by connecting them with local, state and national resources worldwide.

Red Cross chapters maintain relationships with key partners in their region and can connect veterans and their families with them to get the help they need. These vital services include responding to emergency needs for food, clothing, and shelter, referrals to counseling services, and information on veterans’ cemeteries and burial benefits.

Reconnection workshops

Transitioning to military and veteran service can be hard, and Red Cross Reconnection Workshops aim to ease the stress that comes with these changes. In the last year alone, the Red Cross provided our resiliency program to some 30,000 heroes in the veteran and military family community across the country. This free, confidential program offers effective ways to work through challenges, improve wellbeing and build skills through small-group discussion and hands-on activities. As well, Reconnection Workshops help improve connections at home, at work and within communities.

What you can do

Many Red Cross volunteers are veterans who continue to support their communities after their active duty service ends. Also, about 6% of Red Cross employees include transitioning military or veterans – from nurses to logisticians, emergency management experts, project managers and preparedness experts, as well as a number of veterans in leadership roles at local Red Cross chapters across the country.

Tens of thousands of Red Cross volunteers also serve in Veterans Administration (VA) and military hospitals across the nation and around the world. These volunteers support such areas as rehabilitation, recreation, administration, and personal services to the men and women who are now cared for each day in these facilities. To learn more about how you can give back in your community this Veterans Day, visit redcross.org/volunteer.

For more information contact Marita Salkowski, 513-477-1694 or marita.salkowski@redcross.org About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @CincyDayARC.

For more information contact Marita Salkowski, 513-477-1694 or marita.salkowski@redcross.org

About the American Red Cross: The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter @CincyDayARC.