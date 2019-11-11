Post 471 donates defibrillator to PWHS Athletic Program

The American Legion was chartered and incorporated by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veteran’s organization devoted to mutual helpfulness. It is the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, committed to mentoring youth and sponsorship of wholesome programs in our communities, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting strong national security, and continued devotion to our fellow service members and veterans. Hundreds of local American Legion programs and activities strengthen the nation one community at a time. They work to educate young people about the importance of sportsmanship, citizenship and fitness (Source: American Legion Official Website).

Sudden cardiac arrest is a major public health problem and affects an estimated 5000,000 people every year. Sudden cardiac arrest cans trike anyone, so it is extremely important to be prepared to respond quickly to sudden cardiac arrest. Having an accessible Automated External Defibrillator (AED) used to quickly deliver a life-saving shock often means the difference between life and death. When a victim experiences sudden cardiac arrest, with a shockable rhythm, every minute counts; every minute a victim goes without defibrillation, the chances for survival decrease by 7%-10%. But having the AED installed at your location can allow on-site trained responders, or nearby emergency responders, deliver potentially life-saving defibrillation therapy quickly and effectively (MyHeartMap Challenge).

In a local example of our Veterans giving to the community, Russell D. Williams Post 471 donated a defibrillator to the Portsmouth West High School Athletic Program. This portable AED gives the athletic programs to have access to the defibrillator to the Portsmouth West High School Athletic Program. This portable AED gives the athletic programs access to a defibrillator at all practices and games.

Left to right: Superintendent Tony Bazler, Commander Roger Gillum and First Vice Bob Neal.