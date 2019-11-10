Fluor-BWXT supports veteran food bank

Fluor-BWXT Supports Ohio’s Largest Veteran Food Bank Pike County, Ohio – Fluor-BWXT recently made a $1,500 donation to the Military Veterans Resource Center (MVRC) food bank located in Chillicothe – the state’s largest food bank specifically serving veterans and their families.

“It is an honor to help a group that is committed to helping those who have served,” said Bob Smith, Fluor-BWXT site project director. “MVRC’s mission to work personally with local veterans and provide them with opportunities to improve their lives is making a difference, not only in the lives of the veterans and their families but also our community.”

The MVRC’s goal is to improve the quality of life for veterans by providing personalized services to meet each veteran’s specific need whether it be through housing, transportation, helping them find a job or food assistance.

“Veterans who need our help qualify by having worn a uniform and served honorably, even if they have never deployed,” said Len Proper, MVRC executive director. “Our model is not just a handout, we want to change lives by helping veterans become self-reliant.”

In the past four years, the MVRC has helped more than 2,000 veterans in Ross, Pike, Jackson, Fayette and Pickaway counties. “We build bonds. Usually, there’s an underlying issue and my job is to find that spark and let them know that they are not alone,” said Brandon Taylor, MVRC resource specialist. “This is a comfortable place for them to come and is a safe harbor for our veterans.”

If you would like more information about the Military Veterans Resource Center, visit their website at https://milvetsrc.org/.

From left, Fluor-BWXT’s Vicki Ashby and Deneen Garner present a check for $1,500 to Len Proper and Brandon Taylor of the Military Veterans Resource Center. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_mvrc.jpg From left, Fluor-BWXT’s Vicki Ashby and Deneen Garner present a check for $1,500 to Len Proper and Brandon Taylor of the Military Veterans Resource Center.

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights