Main Street Portsmouth and the Portsmouth Area Chamber of Commerce are opening doors to the Welcome Center on November 14 and 15 for the Second Annual Falalala Local Holiday Expo. The event is a holiday shopping centered function open to the community to browse what local brick and mortar/ cottage industry crafters have to offer. The event was only one day last year, but the success of the event made the planners stretch it out into two dates. “We want to show people you can find wonderful, unique finds in our own community,” Main Street Portsmouth Executive Director Joseph Pratt said. “We have neighbors and friends all over this community who work hard to make a living on things they sell or make themselves. We need to support those people, because we want to ensure they’re around for us to benefit from for years to come. These are the people who donate time and money to local causes, participate in community events, and so on. It is important to support them!” The Chamber of Commerce director agrees with Pratt. “While the Chamber provides excellent services to our members year-round, we also do things to benefit our community and Falalala Local Expo is just one of the ways we help our community. We think it is a great way to highlight local entrepreneurs,” Director Lisa Carver said. A silent partner makes it possible for the groups. “Community Action does a lot for the community, including the many events we partner to host in the Welcome Center,” Carver said. “They lend us their beautiful space and we are able to work together for a good cause.” The Falalala Local Holiday Expo will run November 14 and 15, between 6 and 9 p.m. in the Welcome Center, 342 Second Street. Everything from spices and candles, to antiques and unique finds will be available onsite.

Vendor from last year’s holiday expo and her assorted jewerly https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_MAINFA.jpg Vendor from last year’s holiday expo and her assorted jewerly Submitted