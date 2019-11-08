Scioto Foundation Gives to organizations

The fall reception for Scioto Foundation’s Scioto 365 Awardee and the results of Scioto Gives 2019 was help Wednesday at Oscar’s Restaurant and Lounge. The room was full of people and anticipation from many of our local 501(c) 3 nonprofit organizations as the Scioto Foundation prepared to announce the winners and donations each group was to be given during the evening.

The emphasis of Scioto 365 is on community economic development, and each year of the initiative will focus on a different theme of projects to support. The theme for 2019 is “Together Everyone Achieves More.” Grants were accepted that focused on children and youth development projects. Preference was to be given to grants that plan to impact as many children as possible and show collaboration or partnerships between multiple organizations. Applicants must be either a 501(c) (3) or a local government entity based in the Scioto County area.

Scioto 365 launched in January of 2017. At the heart of Scioto 365 is impact grant-making focused upon building strong communities through community & economic development. Scioto 365 is a member-funded impact grant-making program which asks members to donate $365 a year, of which 50% goes into endowments for future awards, and 50% goes into grants to be awarded toward current community projects. Any and all citizens are welcome to apply for grants that will go toward projects to further the goals of the Scioto 365 initiative, and Scioto 365 members ultimately get to vote on which grants will make the biggest community impact.

This year the foundation received three qualified applications, they were the South Central Ohio ESC, Cirque d’Art Theatre, and Simon Kenton Council, BSA. The top honor went to the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) for $5000. The Scioto 365 group not only gave the top honor grant to the ESC, but they also will be funding all three grant requests.

“I was surprised,” Sharee Price, of ESC, said. “I have to raise money every year to allow the students to attend Summer Enrichment programs and this is just going to give me an extra boost, this is great, I’m very excited and I wasn’t expecting it. The gifted students, a lot of times, people think that because they are gifted, they are wealthy, they are not, and this sometimes allows students to do things that would never get to do. I have seen it truly be life-changing. It makes my day when I can help a kid have some kind of experience that they would not normally get to do.”

The grant will assist gifted students grades five through 11 from Scioto County to attend summer enrichment programs in 2020. This grant permits students to interact bothe socially and academically with other gifted students from all over the country. It also gives them the opportunity to expkore their own areas of interests.

Also on the night’s event was the Scioto Gives gift program endowments with the Scioto Foundation. The Scioto Foundation set aside $45,000 to use as matching money FY 2019. After all donations were received, the matching amount was determined to be .38c on the dollar.

The top fundraisers for Scioto Gives 2019, were Catholic Social Services who received donations of $13,710 and a match of $5,167.30, SOMC donations were $13,129.36 with a match $4,948.46, Steven A. Hunter Hope Fund donations were $8,460.00 with a match of $3188.57, Sierra’s Haven donations were $7,450.00 with a match of $2,807.91, and Scioto County Habitat for Humanity donations were $7,280.00 and a match of $2,743.83.

Scioto Foundations also had some organizations that were Honorable Mention, they were Scenic Scioto Heritage Trail, Inc. who had donations of $6,620.00 and a match was made for $2,495.08, Portsmouth Murals, Inc. donations totaled $6,050.00 and a match of $2,280.25 was given and the Animal Welfare League received donations of $5,825.00 and a match of $2,195.44.

The other groups in attendance to receive their fundraising totals from Scioto Gives were: 1810 House, ASCEND Counseling & Recovery Service, Boy Scout Trust Fund, Community Partners of Shawnee Mental Health, Compass Community Health, Compass Point Housing, Connex, Inc. Deaf Services Center, Friends of CAY, Friends of Portsmouth, Friends of Scioto County DD, Friends of the Homeless Shelter, Friends of the Red Cross, Goodwill Industries of Southern Ohio, Hillview Retirement Center Ed. Fund, Ohio River Valley T1D, Paul E. Johnson Mainstreet Endowment, Portsmouth Area Arts Council, Portsmouth Area Beautification Society, Portsmouth Area Museums(Roy Rogers Festival), Portsmouth Little Theatre, Portsmouth Wind Symphony, Potter’s House Ministries, Scioto County Educational Service Center Fund, Southern Ohio Museum, Southern Ohio Performing Arts Association, The Counseling Center, and Time Out for Me, Inc.

Those who presented the night’s awards wanted to thank the Board of Governors of Scioto Foundation and all the donors that make these things possible.

