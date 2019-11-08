A family surprise

Several members of the Frozen, Jr. cast met for lunch at Bob Evans in New Boston on Friday afternoon. The family of Macyn Johnson, a seventh grade student of Clay Local School and a servant in the show had a surprise waiting for her.

“They came up to see me in the show,” explained Macyn showing tears of joy, “I don’t get to see my family alot since they live eight hours away in North Carolina.”

A cousin to Macyn, Sydney Johnson stated they moved moved back to North Carolina seven years ago.

Sydney said, “It was important for us to be here to show our support to Macyn.”

After a long way home from working in Minnesota arriving home at 9:30 p.m. Eric Johnson, uncle to Macyn Johnson said, “We left at 4 o’clock this morning so we could be her for her.”

Eric said the planning of the surprise visit has been in the works for months between the family members.

According to Randy Johnson, Macyn’s father said “We started planning them to come up once we learned the dates (of the show) in August.”

The cast put a lot of time into practice during those two months leading up to this performances. Megan Johnson, mother of Macyn said the family support for the kids not only for local theatre but any events kids do is important.

“For them to be able to look into the crowd and see the familiar faces is meaningful to the kids,” Megan stated.