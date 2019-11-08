PLT to show The Witches this weekend and next

After a successful season opener, the Portsmouth Little Theatre is excited to take audiences into the storybook telling of The Witches. The show is based on the Roald Dahl classic novel of the same name. Most people may be aware of the story from the 1990 movie starring Anjelica Huston.

According to Samuel French, which owns the rights to the show, “This is a faithful adaptation of Roald Dahl’s classic story in which Boy and his Grandmother defeat the Grand High Witch and her followers, who are holding a Conference in an English seaside hotel. During the struggle, Boy gets turned into a mouse. The Witches are nothing like the ones who wear pointed hats and fly on broomsticks – they look very much like ordinary women, which helps their deception. The play offers many opportunities for illusions and inventive puppetry. Humor is provided by the vulgar Jenkins family, whose son, Bruno, also becomes a mouse.”

The show is family-friendly and great for anyone, no matter how grown up they may be; promised to invoke joy with its whimsical direction.

“This show is so cute and is just going to be a treat for everyone—to those watching and those on stage— and such a treat to direct,” Assistant Director Kayla Parker said. “It’s got a child-like spookiness and some humor and really fun moments, not to mention we’ll get to play with some new and interesting special effects. Audiences are going to just love it!” The cast includes Cantey Hasell as Grandmamma; Xander Parker as Boy; Elijah Kasper as Bruno; Therese Jones and Mrs. Jenkins; Greg Bauer as Mr. Jenkins and Doctor; Henry Feight as Head Chef and Lawyer; Brianna Shaddox as Second Chef; Delaney Bowen James as Waiter and Hotel Door Person; Dawson James as Head Waiter and Sailor; Damon Parker as Frog; Rachel Vetter as Display Witch and Lady; Chelsea Watkins as Witch One; Victoria Saurez as Second Witch; Amber Kasper as Grand High Witch.

According to the directors, the show practically casted itself after auditions were held.

“Without much discussion between co-director Kayla Parker and I, we watched magic immediately begin to happen between actors during auditions,” Director Staci Slaughter said. “We are so pleased and surprised by the talent that we have to work with that we are certain “The Witches” will be a memorable show!”

The Witches runs November 8, 9, 15, 16 at the Portsmouth Little Theatre, 1117 Lawson Street. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and doors open at 7. General admission is $15, student and senior tickets are $12, and Shawnee State University students are $5. Admission may be purchased at the door or online at www.pltlive.com

“The cast has eagerly worked for opening night in hopes to excite and please the audience, Slaughter said. ”We are certain you will find your heart warmed and you now will know how to spot a witch anywhere!”