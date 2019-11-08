County and state roadwork schedules

Scioto County Engineer Report

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for November 12, 2019 through November 14, 2019 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting. You can visit SciotoCountyEngineer.org for more county roadwork information.

Clearing right-of-way

November 12-14

Cockrell’s Run Rd. (CR25) in Valley Township between St. Rt. 23 and the Scioto/Pike County line will be closed to thru traffic from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Mowing

Houston Hollow-Candy Run Rd. and Flatwood-Fallen Timber Rd. in Jefferson Township.

Maple-Benner Rd. and Feurt Hill Rd. in Clay Township.

Millers Run-Back Run Rd. in Madison, Jefferson and Valley Townships.

ODOT District 9 Travel Report

Through the week ending November 16, 2019: The following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in ODOT District 9. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com

Districtwide

A districtwide guardrail replacement project is under way on various routes, and traffic will be maintained with the use of flaggers when crews are at work, and the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall. (#19-0176)

Adams county

S.R. 73 is reduced to one lane between C.R. 198 (Portsmouth Road) and C.R. 18 (Jaybird Road) for a widening project. Traffic is being maintained in one lane with temporary signals, and all work is anticipated to be completed by late fall. (#19-0136)

Brown county

Operations have begun for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 125 at Georgetown. The bridge is located between Old Infirmary Road and Hillcrest Drive, immediately west of the village, and throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one, 10-foot lane in each direction. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2020. (#19-0138)

Jackson county

November 4

Work is set to begin for a bridge replacement on S.R. 279 at Jackson Lake. S.R. 279 between T.R. 8 (Tommy Been Rd.) and W. Main St. in Oak Hill. will be reduced to one, 9’ lane starting Wednesday, November 6. This restriction will remain in effect throughout the winter. Traffic will be maintained using a temporary traffic signal. The project is scheduled to be completed in early spring. (#19-0463)

Operations for a resurfacing project on C.R. 76 (Beaver Pike) are under way. Crews will be paving the route from the Pike County line to the western corporation of the city of Jackson, and throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers. All work is scheduled to be completed by late fall. (#19-0419)

S.R. 32 is reduced to one, 12-foot lane in each direction between the S.R. 327 interchange at Wellston and the Vinton County line for paving. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one lane in each direction, and all work is scheduled to be completed by mid-fall. (#19-0734)

Lawrence county

November 12-15

S.R. 217 will be closed between the intersections of S.R. 378 for a weeklong slide repair project. The closure will be in effect through Friday, November 15, or until all work is completed, and motorists will be detoured via S.R. 378, S.R. 141 and S.R. 775. This work was originally scheduled for November 4-8.

November 25

Lane restrictions are in effect on U.S. 52 between the Ashland, Ky. Twin Bridges and C.R. 15 (Lick Creek Road) for median barrier wall construction; construction also includes blasting and excavating rock from the hillside at various locations, paving and guardrail installation. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane each direction throughout construction, with possible full closure of the route for interim, short-term periods during blasting operations. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2020. (#19-0253)

Construction continues for a bridge replacement on S.R. 217, just east of S.R. 378. The project site is situated between C.R. 64 (Venisonham-Camp Branch Road) and T.R. 79 (Ridge Baptist Church Road), and throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one, 10-foot lane with temporary signals. All work is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall. (#19-0219)

Pike county

S.R. 104 may be subject to intermittent restrictions in the Lake White area due to heavy truck traffic entering and exiting the highway as part of a project by ODNR. Although the route will be open to two lanes of traffic, motorists are advised of the need for additional caution.

ROSS COUNTY

S.R. 104 is reduced to one lane in each direction between C.R. 205 (Three Locks Road) and Eastern Avenue in the city of Chillicothe for resurfacing. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one lane in each direction, and the entire project is scheduled to be completed by mid-fall. (#19-0401)

SCIOTO COUNTY

November 4-23

S.R. 823 will be subject to single-lane restrictions in either direction for pavement repair operations. Traffic will be maintained in one, 12-foot lane in the north and southbound direction each day as weather permits. Only one lane will be closed at a time. Closures may last up to 24 hours.

Please call the Scioto County Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org for county roadwork information.

For more information on ODOT roadwork contact: Matt McGuire at 740-774-8834. For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.