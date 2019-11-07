Gordon moving forward as 2nd Ward council member

In the City of Portsmouth voters shook things up by electing not one, but two members of Council by way of write-in vote. Andrew McManus and Charlotte Gordon both beat out their opponents, who previously served multiple terms on council, by running strong write-in campaigns.

Charlotte Gordon, who was appointed by council after the resignation of Jo Ann Aeh earlier this year, took the 2nd Ward seat after Tuesday’s election with 88 votes to Aeh’s 48.

According to Gordon she went into the election hopeful, but was still surprised by the outcome.

“I talked to a lot of people, but you never know. Going into elections you can never predict the outcome,” said Gordon. “I’m pleased and I’m flattered that many people voted for me. Now the work begins.”

Gordon stated that being elected feels different than being appointed because she is now going forward knowing she has the confidence of the people she is serving.

“I feel that now I can go in and lean into issues if I have to, knowing I have the backing of the ward and such a substantial backing of the ward,” Gordon said.

According to Gordan, that hearing is what the constituents of the ward are concerned about and listening to the issues that matter to them is her top priority in serving on Council.

“I do feel very grateful for the opportunity to serve out ward. There are some issues and some people that feel disenfranchised, and I feel everyone needs to feel the energy of change that is taking over Portsmouth.”

Gordon stated she will be holding a neighborhood meeting at the 14th Street Community Center on November 14th at 5:30 to make a list of concerns present in the 2nd ward.

“I know there’s some issues with streetlights, areas that need cleaned up, and stray cats. I want to listen and hear what people’s concerns are and then we can prioritize what we are going to go after. This is the first one of many that I hope to have,” said Gordon.

Gordon extended her thanks for a vote of confidence from those in the 2nd ward and states that she hopes not to disappoint.

“I’ve had a taste of what’s it’s like to be on city council so I feel like I’m going in with my eyes wide open and a little bit of knowledge of how things get done,” said Gordon. “I’m flattered and I’m honored to serve the 2nd Ward.”

