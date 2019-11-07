Unopposed race election results

Editor’s note: Unofficial Election Results: 10,281 ballots were cast from 43,913 registered voters in Scioto County for a 23.41% voter turn out. Official Results will be posted within 8 days.
The Daily Times previously published opposed races, issues and levies. The unopposed races are listed below as a followup to Tuesday’s 2019 Scioto County General Election.
Portsmouth Auditor
M. Trent Williams 1,462
Portsmouth Solictor
John R. Haas 1,379
6th Ward Council
Tom Lowe 161
New Boston Clerk/Treasurer
Lana Loper
Mayor of Otway
No Valid Petition Filed
Otway Village Fiscal Officer
Melodee J. Ruby 9
Council Member of Otway (2)
Danita Kaye Justice 10
No Valid Petition Filed
Council Member of Rarden (2)
Sharon Ward 35
No Valid Petition Filed
Bloom Twp. Fiscal Officer
Diana Stonerock 468
Brush Creek Fiscal Officer
Bev Eichenlaub 127
Clay Twp. Trustee
Bill Runyon 509
Harrison Twp. Fiscal Officer
Sandra Brisker 504
Jefferson Twp. Trustee
Charles J. Harris 257
Jefferson Twp. Fiscal Officer
Lisa Buckle 259
Madison Twp. Trustee
Donald Lambert 405
Madison Twp. Fiscal Officer
Jackie Noel 416
Morgan Twp. Trustee
Ralph Carver 210
Morgan Twp. Fiscal Officer
Carolyn R. Hobbs 248
Nile Twp. Fiscal Officer
Christopher D Norman 514
Porter Twp. Trustee
Dave Hayden 905
Porter Twp. Fiscal Officer
Ted Adams 866
Rarden Twp. Fiscal Officer
Gene McAllister 156
Rush Twp. Trustee
Eric Lutz 432
Union Twp. Trustee
David A. Euton 269
Union Twp. Fiscal Officer
Angie Howell 258
Valley Twp. Fiscal Officer
Lanette Wagner 405
Vernon Twp. Fiscal Officer
Sandra Bandy-Belford 259
Washington Twp. Fiscal Officer
Cheri Seevers 615
Ross Pike County Educational Service Center
Turman L. Helton 56
South Central Ohio Educational Service Center
Mike Canter 5,987
New Boston School District (2)
Sam Fannin 241
No Valid Peition Filed
Valley School District
Donald Jeremy Buckle 70
Correction to Bloom Township Trustee race previously published in the Daily Times:
Bloom Twp. Trustee
Brian K. Fenton 281
Brandon K. Shamhart 243