David Kuhn of Scioto County was recognized on Wednesday at the Ohio State Bar Association district meeting for reaching the 50 year milestone of practicing law. Kuhn is a 50-year member of te Ohio State Bar Association and the Scioto County Bar Association, and has previously served as a president for the county association.Kuhn recieved his law degree from the University of Cincinnati in 1969 ad his undergraduate Bachelors of Sciencee degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1966. Kuhn was admitted to practice in U.S District Court and Sith Circut Court of Appeals. Kuhn has also served as a Trustee in Bankruptcy for 49 yeats in the U.S Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District og Ohio. Kuhn also served as the Solicitor for the City of Portsmouth for 12 years and has been a Magistrate ad Referee for the Portsmouth Municple Court for 8 years.

Attorney Kuhn has been a 45-year member of the Portsmouth Kiwanis Club and has previously served as president. He has been a 25-year member of the Scioto County Fair Board, where he also served as president. In addition he has been a 56-year member of the Archaelogical Society of Ohio, and recieved an award from ASCAP for writing articles on CABLE-TV and Copywright Infingement.

Kuhn attends Rubyville Community Church, and his hobbies include collecting and writing magaine articles about Prehistoric Native American artifacts and archaeological features.

