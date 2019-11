2019 Scioto County Election results

Editor’s note: Unofficial General Election Results. 10,281 ballots were cast from 43,913 registered voters in Scioto County for a 23.41% voter turn out.

Official Results will be in 10 days – will repost then.

Election results (opposed races, levies and issues) — 77 of 77 precincts reporting (100%)

2nd Ward Council Member

JoAnn Aeh 48

Write-in – Charlotte Gordon 88

Fourth Ward Council Member

James Kalb 67

Write-in Andrew McManus 89

New Boston Mayor

Gary G. Stephenson 51

William D. Williams, Jr. 236

New Boston Council Member (4)

Dan Fetty 198

Ralph Imes, Jr. 195

Jon Mills 172

Vonald Patrick 140

Mayor of South Webster

Channa R. Dyer 56

Todd Hollback 148

Bloom Township Trustee (1)

Ryan K. Fenton 281

Brandon Shamhart 243

Brush Creek Township Trustee (1)

David Gallion 84

Shelley Ralstin-Tackett 81

Green Township Trustee (1)

Aldine Gaspers 285

Darrell Thomas 491

Green Township Fiscal Officer (1)

Brittany Maynard 308

Chris Willard 434

Harrison Township Trustee (1)

Alan Brisker 191

Jim Fyffe 145

Dale McGraw 278

Nile Township Trustee (1)

R.D. Blevins 46

Scott Journey 129

Joe Monteith 105

Eric D. Spriggs 114

Buddy Swords 206

Matt Taylor 79

Rarden Township Trustee

Michelle Adams 84

Terry Foster 92

Rush Township Trustee (1)

John Howard 276

Jarrod Montavon 260

Valley Township Trustee (1)

Angie Malone 238

Larry Merritt 167

Dave Wagner 143

Valley Township Trustee – unexpired term (1)

Shannon Horton 221

Steve Howard 325

Vernon Township Trustee (1)

Rick Cartee 170

Alex R. Moore 117

Washington TWP Trustee (1)

Ross Hamilton 246

Tony Journey 498

Clay School District (2)

Alan Boyer 259

Timothy Large 224

Carol Ratcliff 182

Nathan E. Rider 356

Green School District (2)

Jeff Jones 359

Keith A. Otworth, Sr. 420

Sandi Poe 506

Portsmouth City School District (3)

Ashlie Lewis 816

Nathan Prosch 1137

Myra E. Shields 1048

John Tomlin 1096

Scioto Valley School District (2)

Jeff Cutler 1

Annette L. Jenkins 2

Cheryl A. Shaw 1

Portsmouth Public Library – Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal)

Yes – 6919

No – 3193

Clay Township – fire protection

Yes 373

No 223

Harrison Township – ambulance service

Yes 442

No 173

Jefferson Township – ambulance service

Yes 190

No 113

Jefferson Township – roads

Yes 198

No 107

Jefferson Township – senior center

Yes 186

No 117

Madison Township – ambulance services

Yes 340

No 164

Madison Township – roads

Yes 287

No 215

Nile Township – police

Yes 442

No 214

Porter Township – EMS

Yes 861

No 192

Porter Township – Fire Protection

Yes 881

No 172

Porter Township – roads and bridges

Yes 855

No 195

Rarden Township – ambulance service

Yes 72

No 66

Union Township – cemeteries

Yes 183

No 148

Union Township- fire protection

Yes 202

No 131

Valley Township – cemeteries

Yes 149

No 420

Valley Township – fire protection

Yes 249

No 318

Valley Township – roads

Yes 274

No 291

Vernon Township – EMS

Yes 212

No 86

Veronon Township – fire protection

Yes 208

No 85

Washington Township – roads

Yes 384

No 362

Washington Township – police protection

Yes 380

No 355

Northwest Local School District – local improvements

Yes 662

No 815

New Boston – renewal levy

Yes 236

No 53

Village of Rarden – ambulance services and EMS

Yes 27

No 16

Village of Otway – renewal levy

Yes 8

No 11

South Webster – senior citizens (center)

Yes 145

No 64

Shreeji Gas Inc. doing business as Country Store Foods, sale of beer

Yes 67

No 142

Shreeji Gas Inc. doing business as Country Store Foods, sale of beer, wine and mixed bev.

Yes 68

No 141

Super Quik, Inc., – sale of beer

Yes 53

No 78

Super Quik, Inc., sale of beer – Sunday Sales

Yes 44

No 87