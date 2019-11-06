County crew work

Darren C. LeBrun, P.E., P.S., Scioto County Engineer, announced the work schedule for November 12, 2019 through November 14, 2019 for the Engineer’s Department. All dates shown are weather permitting.

Clearing right-of-way

Monday, November 12th through Thursday, November 14th

Cockrell’s Run Rd. (CR25) in Valley Township between St. Rt. 23 and the Scioto/Pike County line will be closed to thru traffic from 7:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Local traffic only will be maintained.

Mowing

Houston Hollow-Candy Run Rd. and Flatwood-Fallen Timber Rd. in Jefferson Township.

Maple-Benner Rd. and Feurt Hill Rd. in Clay Township.

Millers Run-Back Run Rd. in Madison, Jefferson and Valley Townships.

Please call the Engineer’s office with any questions or concerns (740-259-5541) or you can visit us on the web at SciotoCountyEngineer.org.