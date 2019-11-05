McManus takes 4th Ward

After several months of promising positive change to potential voters, write-in candidate Andrew McManus came out on top in Tuesday’s election for the position of 4th Ward City Councilman.

McManus, who ran his write in campaign against former City Councilman and Mayor Jim Kalb, beat out his opposition with 89 votes to 67, with a total of 156 votes cast.

Kalb, who represented the 4th Ward as councilman through multiple terms, resigned from his position on council in February of 2018 and was the only candidate to file a valid petition placing his name on the ballot.

“I want to thank everyone for their support and for getting out to vote,” said McManus after the final results came in on Tuesday night. “I’m excited to get to work for our city and keep pushing things in the right direction. The best is yet to come.”

Throughout his campaign McManus stated he wanted to see the 4th ward included in Portsmouth’s current wave of revitalization and stressed in his platform that he would like to see more recreation opportunities for the 4th ward and see a stronger connection with Shawnee State University.

In a previous interview with Daily Times, McManus stated he felt he could be some new insights to council and be a fresh voice for the people of the 4th Ward. “I feel that fresh voices are needed sometimes, especially if those fresh voices have the determination and drive to get the job done,” said McManus. McManus will take over the seat currently occupied by Jerald Albrecht starting in 2020 for a four year term.

