New voting equipment makes debut

The Scioto County Board of Elections held a mock trial in September for newly acquired voting equipment and the results seemed successful, but the electronic voting machines were used county wide in their first official election on Tuesday.

The Scioto County Board of Elections Director Julia Gearhart previously told the Daily Times that the overall consensus on the new equipment seemed to be positive after the initial mock trial, and based on comments from voters on Tuesday that consensus still rings true.

Several other voters who stated they did not attend the mock trial, or stop in and inquire about the equipment prior to election day at the Board of Elections, stated that after a quick explanation from poll workers the process was easy and relatively hassle free.

Among those was Roger Webb who voted early Tuesday. “I thought it was much easier to operate than I had expected,” said Webb.

There were a few individuals however that stated they felt the new equipment created issues in regards to privacy and felt that the large screens made voting privately more difficult.

“I felt that some of the older people voting were having trouble figuring out what to do, and the new voting equipment had voters more out in the open with no separation,” said Nick Riffe.

Board of Elections stated prior to election day that the implementation of the new equipment would lead to quicker processing of information from polling locations and reassured voters that there was no way these devices could be hacked into via the internet. In addition to allowing for a more seamless process in the actual tallying of votes, Gearhart stated that the touch screen equipment would be easier for elderly voters who may have a difficult time using traditional written ballots. Just before polls closed on Tuesday Board of Elections employees stated voting had gone smoothly throughout the day, with the exception of few small glitches early on.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932