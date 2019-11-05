Posted on by

11.03 tons of trash picked up in Oct.


Workers collected from roadways and dumpsites

Staff report

According to Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District (LSSWMD) Director Dan Palmer during October in Scioto County alone 13.0 miles of county/township roads were cleaned, a total of 240 man hours worked by residents from STAR Justice Center. For the County, a total of 456 bags of litter and trash were collected with 11.03 tons of trash taken to the Portsmouth Transfer Station.

LSSWMD collected 17 tires, 4 sofas and love seats and 6 mattresses from roadways and dumping areas. Palmer stated three additional major clean-ups took place around the county in addition to routine collection. LSSWMD cleared dump sites on Carey’s Run Road, Houston Hollow Road (58 bags and 2 tires collected), and Dixon Mill Road (25 bags).

