11.03 tons of trash picked up in Oct.

According to Lawrence Scioto Solid Waste Management District (LSSWMD) Director Dan Palmer during October in Scioto County alone 13.0 miles of county/township roads were cleaned, a total of 240 man hours worked by residents from STAR Justice Center. For the County, a total of 456 bags of litter and trash were collected with 11.03 tons of trash taken to the Portsmouth Transfer Station.

LSSWMD collected 17 tires, 4 sofas and love seats and 6 mattresses from roadways and dumping areas. Palmer stated three additional major clean-ups took place around the county in addition to routine collection. LSSWMD cleared dump sites on Carey’s Run Road, Houston Hollow Road (58 bags and 2 tires collected), and Dixon Mill Road (25 bags).

Workers collected from roadways and dumpsites