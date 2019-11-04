New Boston to elect Mayor and Council members

There are several governing positions on the ballot for Village of New Boston to vote on Tuesday.

The residents are to choose a mayor, between incumbent Mayor Junior Williams or his opponent Gary G. Stevenson. Williams has been the mayor of the Village of New Boston for the past four years and took over the last six months the late Mayor Jim Warren’s term.

Mayor Williams has been in public service for 24 years, first as a New Boston School Board member for four years and then for 15 and 1/2 years as a member of the New Boston Village Council, before becoming mayor.

The Village of New Boston has four people running for four-member of Council seats, but not to be left out, would be the possible write-in candidate Robert Law, which would make a total of five people vying for four seats. The incumbents are Dan Fetty, Ralph Imes Jr., and Jon Mills and running as nonpartisan is Vonald Patrick.

By Kimberly Jenkins kjenkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Kimberly Jenkins (740) 353-3101 ext. 1928

