Township races on ballot

Around the county, several township and village positions are at stake during Tuesday’s election.

In the Township of Rarden Michelle Adams and Terry Foster will be on the ballot for Trustee.

For the Township of Washington Tony Journey and Ross Hamilton will be on the ballot for Trustee.

In the Township of Bloom Brian K. Fenton and Brandon K. Shamhart will be on the ballot for Trustee.

For Vernon Township Rick Cartee and Alex R. Moore will appear on the ballot for Trustee.

In Green Township Aldine Gaspers and Darrell Thomas will appear on the ballot for Trustee, with Brittany Maynard and Chris Willard heading off for Township Fiscal Officer.

In Brush Township Dave Gallion and Shelley Ralstin-Tackett will appear on the ballot for Trustee.

In Rush Township John Howard and Jarrod Montavon will appear on the ballot for Trustee.

For Harrison Township Alan Brisker, Jim Fyffe and Dale McGraw will appear on the ballot for Trustee.

The biggest race for Trustee will be that of Nile Township, with six individuals on the ballot. R D Blevins, Scott Journey, Joe Monteith, Eric D. Spriggs, Buddy Swords, and Matt Taylor will all appear on the ballot for Trustee.

Additionally, in the Village of South Webster Channa R. Dyer and Todd Hollback will go head to head in the Mayor’s race.

By Ivy Potter ipotter@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach: Ivy Potter (740) 353-3101 Extension 1932

