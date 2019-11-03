Several tax levies on the ballot

With multiple tax levies in place on the ballot this Tuesday, voters are likely to encounter a proposed renewal or replacement depending on area of residency.

A proposed tax levy renewal for the Village of New Boston will appear on the ballot for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.15 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021.A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

In the Village of Otway a replacement of a tax will be on the ballot for the benefit of the village for the purpose of current expenses at a rate not exceeding 6 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.60 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2021. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

The Village of Rarden will have a proposed replacement on the ballot. A replacement of the tax for the benefit of the Village of Rarden for the purpose of ambulance services, emergency medical services, or both at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.40 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

An additional tax levy will be present on the ballot for the Village of South Webster. An additional tax for the benefit of the village for the purpose of providing or maintaining senior citizens services or facilities at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar in valuation ($0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year of 2020. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A proposed replacement will be on the ballot for Washington Twp. A replacement of a tax for the benefit of paving and maintain roads at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.40 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) ballot for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021. A second proposed tax levy replacement will appear on the ballot as a replacement of the tax for the benefit of Washington Township for the purpose of police protection at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.40 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Two proposed tax levy replacements will appear on the ballot for Vernon Twp. The first will be a replacement of a tax for the benefit of Vernon Twp. for the purpose of emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding 1.5 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.15 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020.The second is a replacement of a tax for the benefit of Vernon Twp. for the purpose of fire protection at a rate not exceeding 1.4 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.14 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Rarden Twp. will have a proposed tax levy replacement on the ballot. A replacement of the tax for the benefit of Rarden Twp. for the purpose of ambulance services rate not exceeding 4 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.40 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Three proposed tax levy renewals will be on the ballot for Porter Twp. The first is a renewal of a ta for the benefit of Porter Twp. for the purpose of providing emergency medical services at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021. The second is a renewal of a tax for the benefit of Porter Twp. for the purpose of fire protection at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.20 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2020, first due calendar year 2021. The third levy is for the purpose of maintaining roads and bridges at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.20 for each one dollar of valuation) for five years commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Nile Township for the purpose of providing police protection at a rate not exceeding 3 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.30 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for three years commencing in 2020, first due in 2021. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Madison Twp. will see two tax levies on the ballot. The first, a replacement of a tax for the benefit of Madison Twp. for the purpose of providing emergency ambulance services at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.20 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021. The second levy is a replacement of a tax for the benefit of Madison Twp. for the purpose of general construction, reconstruction, resurfacing and repair of streets and roads at a rate not exceeding 4 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.40 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

Three proposed replacement levies will be on the ballot for Jefferson Twp. The first, for the purpose of emergency ambulance service at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.20 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years, commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021. The second for the purpose of general construction, resurfacing, and repair of streets, roads, and bridges at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.20 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2020, first due in 2021. Lastly, for the purpose of maintaining and providing a community senior center at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation ($0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

A replacement of a tax for the benefit of Harrison Twp. will be on the ballot for the purpose of providing emergency ambulance services at a rate not exceeding 2 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.20 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2020, first due in calendar year 2021. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

For Clay Twp. a replacement of a tax for the benefit of Clay Twp. for the purpose of fire protection at a rate not exceeding 1.35 mills for each one dollar of valuation ($0.135 for each one hundred dollars of valuation) for five years commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020. A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.

