Election has 10 districts voting on school board members

Becoming a member of a School Board is not something that should be taken lightly. The members of a School Board have a strong voice about all the things in and around the students, teachers, parents, and other workers within a school district. Also, not to be forgotten is a tax levy for a school district is a very important decision for the people in their district. A school tax levy could make or break a school district depending on what the levy is for at the time.

In the upcoming election, Nov. 5, there are 10 school districts that have seats open on their school boards, thus making a total of 30 people running for those important roles in a school district. Plus, the Northwest Local School District has a very important proposed school levy on tomorrow’s ballot. These items alone, stress the importance of casting your vote and how much is dependent on your vote. The following is a list of the ballot items for schools on tomorrow’s ballot.

Portsmouth City Schools have four people running for three spots that are open: Ashlie Lewis, Nathan Prosch, Myra E. Shields and John Tomlin.

New Boston Local Schools has three people running with only two of them to make the board. Sam Fannin is running for what is to be two seats open and he is the only one who filed a valid petition. Running for an unexpired term ending 12/31/2021 are Adam Kurtz and Laura B. Payton and only one of the two will be put on the board.

The Northwest Local School District has three people vying for two open seats: Michael Adkins, Jared Lute, and Justin T. Lute.

Bloom-Vernon Schools have two seats open and two people running for those seats: Harveena Fenton and Missy Smith.

Washington Nile Local School District has three seats open with three people vying for those seats: Mitchell Blevins, Craig S. Hazelbaker, and Asa Jewett.

The Minford Local School District has two open seats and two people up for them: Mark Caudill and Mike Gampp.

Valley Local Schools has four open seats and four people vying for those: David E. Flowers, Kevin Gahm, Troy A Gahm; and Donald Jeremy Buckle running for the unexpired term ending 12/31/2021.

Green Local School District has three people vying for two seats: Jeff Jones, Keith A Otworth Sr., and Sandi Poe.

The Clay Local Schools have four people vying for two seats: Alan Boyer, Timothy Large, Carol Ratcliff, and Nathan E. Rider.

Wheelersburg Local Schools have two vacant seats and two people running for those seats: Amy L. Holsinger and Scott Jolly

Not a local school district, but the Governing Board of Educational Service Center (ESC) has three open seats and three people are candidates for those seats: Paul D. Crabtree, Arnold V. McCoy, and Mike Canter.

Also on the ballot for Schools is a Tax Levy for Northwest Local Schools, that reads as follows: An additional tax levy for the benefit of Northwest Local School District for the purpose of general Permanent improvements, including school safety and security improvements at a rate not exceeding 1 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.10 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for a continuing period of time, commencing in 2019, first due in calendar year 2020. ( A majority affirmative vote is necessary for passage.)

Tuesday’s election may be just a general election, but to local people, there are many important things on the ballot that directly effort the people of our community.

