West Middle School wins Quiz Bowl

Portsmouth West Middle School won the South Central Ohio Educational Service Center (ESC) Middle School Quiz Bowl Tournament Wednesday, Oct. 23, winning over the Runner-Up team from Wheelersburg Middle School.

Eighty-five students competed from nine school districts, including Minford, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, New Boston, Northwest, Valley, Notre Dame, Green, and Portsmouth West.

“The Middle School Division is made up of fifth and sixth graders. Their competition includes six different categories, including Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, Social Studies, Fine Arts and Religion/Mythology. Then there’s the Alphabet Round where students are given a written list of clues that have answers all beginning with the same letter and the competition concludes with twelve Lightning Round questions that can include questions from any category,” said Sharee Price, director of the ESC Gifted Services Department.

The first seed of tournament was played in two rounds, where Portsmouth, West, and Wheelersburg finished undefeated 2-0. West and Wheelersburg had the highest combined scores which allowed them to advance to the finals. West won the final play, making them the 2019 county champions.

The Portsmouth West Middle School Quiz Bowl Coach is Lisa Montgomery and the Wheelersburg Middle School Quiz Bowl Coach is Jerri Cummings.

The event is organized each year by the Gifted Services Department of the South Central Ohio ESC.

In addition to the Middle School Quiz Bowl, the ESC also hosts an annual Junior High Quiz Bowl, and multiple High School Quiz Bowl matches throughout the year. The next competition will be the Junior High Quiz Bowl Tournament, on Nov. 6, from 4-8 p.m.

“Participating in quiz bowl reinforces knowledge and quick recall, inspires learning about new things, and encourages socialization. It also fosters cooperation and teamwork as students confer with each other throughout the competition. I’m always amazed by how much the students know and how self-confident they are in front of the large audiences that attend our competitions.” Price said.

West Middle School Winning Quiz Bowl Team — Front Row L to R: Ethan Doughman, Laiken Caudill, Evan Stiles, Ethan Patton, Tyson McGinnis, Kylee McCleese, Joel Roush, Vacilya Begley, Camilla Harrison. Back Row L to R: Assistant Coach Erin Ballengee, Owen Rawlins, Corbin Miller, Elijah Kasper, Logan Ralstin, Charlie Pollitt, Max Bell, Rylee Fuller, Coach Lisa Montgomery https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_MS_QUIZ-BOWL-CHAMPS_WEST_2019.jpg West Middle School Winning Quiz Bowl Team — Front Row L to R: Ethan Doughman, Laiken Caudill, Evan Stiles, Ethan Patton, Tyson McGinnis, Kylee McCleese, Joel Roush, Vacilya Begley, Camilla Harrison. Back Row L to R: Assistant Coach Erin Ballengee, Owen Rawlins, Corbin Miller, Elijah Kasper, Logan Ralstin, Charlie Pollitt, Max Bell, Rylee Fuller, Coach Lisa Montgomery Submitted Photos Wheelersburg Middle School Runner-up Quiz Bowl Team — Front row – Lorelai Bentley-Cuan, Eli Bailey, Kody Evans, Brody DeHart. Back row – Assistant Coach Mari Grace Smith, Kaylee Smith, Nick Sylvia, Elijah Brown, Van Lauderback, Cooper Heimbach, Brady Schomburg, Coach Jerri Cummings. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2019/11/web1_MS_QUIZ-BOWL-RUNNERS-UP_WHEELERSBURG_2019.jpg Wheelersburg Middle School Runner-up Quiz Bowl Team — Front row – Lorelai Bentley-Cuan, Eli Bailey, Kody Evans, Brody DeHart. Back row – Assistant Coach Mari Grace Smith, Kaylee Smith, Nick Sylvia, Elijah Brown, Van Lauderback, Cooper Heimbach, Brady Schomburg, Coach Jerri Cummings. Submitted Photos

Staff Report

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights

© 2019 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights